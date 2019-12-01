Hall of Fame QB Sullivan dies at 69

Pat Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on coach TCU and Samford, has died. He was 69.

Sullivan’s family released a statement saying he “died peacefully at home” Sunday morning at Birmingham, Ala., surrounded by relatives. Sullivan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”

Sullivan was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, wrapping up his playing career in 1976 with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.

He was on the search committee when Auburn hired coach Gus Malzahn.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Sullivan, one of Auburn’s all-time greats on and off the field,” Malzahn said. “I will forever be indebted to Coach Sullivan for helping bring me back to Auburn to serve as the head football coach.

“He was a friend, mentor and a man of great character who was beloved by many generations of Auburn fans.”

Sullivan began coaching at Samford in 2007 and stepped down in December 2014, citing health issues.