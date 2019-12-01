Hall of Fame QB Sullivan dies at 69
Pat Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on coach TCU and Samford, has died. He was 69.
Sullivan’s family released a statement saying he “died peacefully at home” Sunday morning at Birmingham, Ala., surrounded by relatives. Sullivan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”
Sullivan was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, wrapping up his playing career in 1976 with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.
He was on the search committee when Auburn hired coach Gus Malzahn.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Sullivan, one of Auburn’s all-time greats on and off the field,” Malzahn said. “I will forever be indebted to Coach Sullivan for helping bring me back to Auburn to serve as the head football coach.
“He was a friend, mentor and a man of great character who was beloved by many generations of Auburn fans.”
Sullivan began coaching at Samford in 2007 and stepped down in December 2014, citing health issues.
Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced the university and Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart.
Rutgers had offered Schiano an eight-year contract worth $32 million, but the two sides could not agree on other financial commitments by the school toward improved facilities and infrastructure and both indicated they were ready to move on.
After that news broke last Sunday, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players. Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of his final seven seasons.
Boston College fired c
- oach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.
Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013, reaching bowl eligibility for the sixth time in seven years after beating Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday. The 60-year-old coach spent much of his postgame news conference talking about the program’s future, insisting, “It’s not about me.”
- Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
- South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year.
USF made the move two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.
Golf
Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a 3-over 75 and a one-stroke victory at Malelane, South Africa.
The final birdie was on the par-5 18th to finish at 8-under 280, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjöholm, who shot 69.