Hall of Fame: New class has star players, legendary coaches

Career accomplishments: Two-time AP national coach of the year (1978, 1986), took three teams to the Final Four (Arkansas in 1978, Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004), one of 12 coaches recognized by the NCAA for more than 800 Division I victories, nine regular-season conference titles, eight conference tournament titles.

Kim Mulkey

Key stats: 604-101 record in 20 seasons as Baylor women's coach.

Career accomplishments: Three-time NCAA champion coach with Baylor (2005, 2012, 2019), two-time national champion player at Louisiana Tech (AIAW in 1981, NCAA in 1982), two-time AP national women's coach of the year (2012, 2019), combined career record as a Louisiana Tech player, Louisiana Tech assistant and Baylor coach of 1,164-175 (.869 winning percentage), now a member of eight Halls of Fame.

Barbara Stevens

Key stats: 1,058-291 record in 43 seasons at Clark, Massachusetts and Bentley.