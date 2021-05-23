 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halie

Halie

Halie

**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Halie (DOB 3/11/21) is a cute long hair black kitten. Her... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News