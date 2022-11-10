"Hair" opens Nov. 12 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Theatre Program presents the landmark Broadway musical “Hair,” performed in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Performances are 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19 .

“Hair” is a rock musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot.

“Hair” debuted on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for a total of 1,750 performances and was wildly different from anything that had appeared on Broadway before it.

The play centers around Claude, the leader of a “tribe” of friends living in New York City during the height of hippie culture and sexual revolution in the 1960s. As each member of the tribe is introduced, the audience is taken on a journey of conflict — each character is grappling with a question of self.

Love, politics, sex and war surround them every day, and through celebration and protest, Claude must decide whether to resist the draft or fight in the Vietnam War.

This production is directed by professors Matthew Hougland and Tommy Novak, choreographed by Austin Winter and with music direction by Professor Melissa Cardamone.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.