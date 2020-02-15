Hader wants arbitration revamped

Baseball's arbitration model for relief pitchers is broken, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader said Friday after losing his case against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request, a decision that dropped players to 1-6 in hearings this year. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz made the decision, a day after hearing arguments.
"We're in a unique position, the way we're used as relievers nowadays," Hader said. "I think the system's just outdated on how we're used. We're mostly being used for lineups, not innings."
While teams used to have set roles for pitchers in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, computer algorithms now determine which matchups in the batting order are best for which pitcher.
"We're going to a new part where guys are pitching in situations that could come in the fourth inning and you're facing the middle of the lineup to get maybe out of a jam," Hader said.
Hader made his big league debut in June 2017 and was used in 2018 as multi-inning reliever who often bridged the gap between the starter and hard-throwing right-handers Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel.
When Knebel sustained an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery last year and Jeffress battled ineffectiveness and injury, the shaggy-haired left-hander moved into the closer's role and converted 37 of 44 save opportunities while going 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA. He earned his second straight All-Star selection.
He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the NL wild-card game, loading the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, then giving up a two-out, bases-loaded single to Washington's Juan Soto that scored three runs. The Nationals won 4-3 and went on to their first World Series title.
After making $687,600 last year when his contract was renewed, Hader just made the arbitration eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service.
General manager David Stearns detected "no hard feelings" in a conversation with Hader ahead of the decision.
"Josh said he wants to help us win a World Series," Stearns said.
Teams also beat Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.
First baseman Jesús Aguilar and Miami went to a hearing Friday just $250,000 apart. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Aguilar asked for a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 and the Marlins argued for $2,325,000. A decision from arbitrators Jeanne Charles, Steven Wolf and Edna Francis is expected Wednesday.
Aguilar hit .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 131 games last season for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 31 for pitcher Jake Faria. He was claimed off waivers on Dec. 2.
Six players, including Brewers left-hander Brent Suter, remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.
CUBS: Kris Bryant realized all along his service-time grievance against the team would be tough to win, and he still believes how he handled himself might help players in the future.
The 28-year-old Bryant will be eligible for free agency in two years after arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled against the third baseman last month. If Bryant had been successful, he could have become a a free agent after the 2020 season.
Irvings' decision was applauded by Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“I just saw this as a process that is eventually going to help the players in the next round of negotiating and I was going to be that guy to have the courage to do it,” Bryant said Saturday, speaking to reporters for 35 minutes upon his arrival in Cubs camp.
“I know there’s going to be backlash for it and I understand it. It was really important to me to stand up for what I believe in, what we as players believe in and that’s a good thing. There’s no hard feelings at all.”
Bryant, who has said in the past he hoped to play his entire career with Chicago, remains open to discussions with the club about a long-term deal. Yes, the trade rumors have been disappointing.
“I've always had the stance I want to play here, I love the city," Bryant said.
"The only thing that matters is what comes from my mouth, and never once have I said I never wanted to play here. ... I’m always open to it, I’m always here to talk, it’s fun to talk about stuff like that. It’s a city that I love so much, people I love so much, fans, teammates, everybody here that I’m so comfortable with. Of course you want to be here. I don’t hold those cards."
In his case against the Cubs, Bryant claimed his team kept him in the minor leagues at the start of the 2015 season to delay his free-agent eligibility and that it violated baseball's labor contract. Irvings ruled the players' association failed to prove Chicago's reasons were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.
Bryant joked he “flipped over tables” and got in executive Theo Epstein's face after he lost the case. Bryant has an $18.6 million salary for this season after he agreed to a one-year contract Jan. 10, avoiding arbitration.
INDIANS: The Indians are already dealing with adversity before taking the field for their first full-squad workout.
Starter Mike Clevinger could be sidelined two months after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury the right-hander sustained while working out at the team's training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, earlier this week.
“He was doing some drills a couple days ago,” manager Terry Francona said before Clevinger had the procedure. "He felt something. We took him to the training room. Then we let him go home to see how he feels. I think our trainers were a little nervous at the outset that this has meniscus written all over it. He was pretty sore so they got him an MRI."
The Indians estimate Clevinger will be able to return to “major league game activity” in 6 to 8 weeks. Cleveland opens the season on March 26 against Detroit.
PHILLIES: Zack Wheeler wants to dial down his little dispute with his former team's general manager.
The new Philadelphia right-hander has been trading barbs with New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen recently, adding even more intrigue after Wheeler left the Mets to sign with the rival Phillies. On Saturday, Wheeler figured there wasn't much more he needed to add.
“I don't want to make this go on any further. I don't think it's meant to go on any further. We're two grown-ups here, and we're battling like little kids, you know what I mean?" Wheeler said. "I'm happy to be here with this group of guys.”
Wheeler signed a $118 million, five-year contract with Philadelphia this offseason after pitching for the Mets since his debut season in 2013. Wheeler told the New York Post on Thursday that he circled back with the Mets before signing with Philadelphia. He told the Post “it was basically just crickets.”
“It's how they roll,” Wheeler told the newspaper.
Van Wagenen responded sharply.
“Our health and performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million,” Van Wagenen told reporters Friday. “I’m proud of what our group was able to help him accomplish. I’m happy he was rewarded for it. Players deserve to be rewarded when they perform well.”
That put the ball back in Wheeler's court Saturday. He seemed amused but didn't do much more to escalate the feud. He even had some kind words for the Mets.
“The training staff was unbelievable. They helped me out a lot," said Wheeler, who had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and continued to deal with arm and shoulder issues. "They really set up a good program for me, and I really appreciate those guys. I really appreciate everything the Mets did for me, but I'm here with the Phillies now.”