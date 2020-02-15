Hader wants arbitration revamped

“He was doing some drills a couple days ago,” manager Terry Francona said before Clevinger had the procedure. "He felt something. We took him to the training room. Then we let him go home to see how he feels. I think our trainers were a little nervous at the outset that this has meniscus written all over it. He was pretty sore so they got him an MRI."

The Indians estimate Clevinger will be able to return to “major league game activity” in 6 to 8 weeks. Cleveland opens the season on March 26 against Detroit.

PHILLIES: Zack Wheeler wants to dial down his little dispute with his former team's general manager.

The new Philadelphia right-hander has been trading barbs with New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen recently, adding even more intrigue after Wheeler left the Mets to sign with the rival Phillies. On Saturday, Wheeler figured there wasn't much more he needed to add.

“I don't want to make this go on any further. I don't think it's meant to go on any further. We're two grown-ups here, and we're battling like little kids, you know what I mean?" Wheeler said. "I'm happy to be here with this group of guys.”