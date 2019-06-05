Federal investigators are scrutinizing whether Pat Haden, the former USC athletic director, was involved in the college admissions bribery and cheating scheme carried out by William “Rick” Singer, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
In response to questions about his possible involvement with Singer, Haden issued a statement Wednesday through his son-in-law denying wrongdoing:
“Like many people, I was introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend. I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever.”
Donnie Dixon Haden said his father-in-law had not “been contacted by or spoken to federal authorities.”
Haden, 66, has not responded to several interview requests from the Los Angeles Times since March, when prosecutors unveiled their sweeping investigation into Singer’s admissions scam that involved allegations of wrongdoing at USC and several other universities.
Prosecutors’ interest in Haden was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
A former quarterback with USC’s vaunted football program, Haden went on to play for the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams. After stints practicing law and pursuing business ventures, he returned to USC in 2010 to head its athletic program. He remained in the post six years before stepping down.
Shortly before his departure, Haden came under scrutiny when the Times reported he had pocketed more than $1 million in his role as chairman of a foundation that gave academic scholarships to students studying at USC and elsewhere.
Hockey
Crunch time has arrived for the Boston Bruins, who have been on the receiving end of enough hits from the St. Louis Blues to have blue note logos imprinted all over their aching bodies. The Stanley Cup Final is tied at two games each, but the Bruins appear to lead in the most unfortunate of categories: significant injuries.
As the Bruins prepared for Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden, they didn’t know whether defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk will be able to play. Chara, the towering veteran who reportedly suffered a broken jaw Monday
“That’s probably the best I can give you right now,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. “Obviously Zee’s not here, didn’t skate, so it makes it a little more difficult for him. I’ve always said that the guys that are skating are obviously a little closer.”
Steven Kampfer, who has appeared in two playoff games, was paired with Connor Clifton in practice and appears likely to step in on Thursday. Both are right-handed shooters but Kampfer has played the left side before and said that wouldn’t be a problem for him. If he plays, he said, he plans to keep things basic. “Sometimes when guys are thrown in the lineup they try to do too much, too soon,” he said. “It’s just make the simple play and be efficient and move your feet.”
Football
The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive tackle Joe Staley to a two-year extension that will keep the longest-tenured player on the team under contract through 2021.
The team announced the deal at the state of the franchise event for fans on Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old Staley was originally a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2007. He has started 174 of 192 games since entering the NFL, ranking fifth in team history in games played by an offensive lineman. He has also played eight playoff games. He said earlier this offseason that he wants to finish his career with the 49ers.
Staley was a second-team All-Pro in 2011-13 and has also been selected to six Pro Bowls in his career.
Soccer
Not much went right for the United States in its next-to-last prep match for the CONCACAF Golf Cup.
Jamaica dealt the U.S. just its second home defeat to a Caribbean nation in a half-century, beating the Americans 1-0 in an exhibition at Washington that made coach Gregg Berhalter's new-look team appear far from prepared for the fast-approaching tournament.
Shamar Nicholson took advantage of a giveaway by Christian Roldan to score from outside the penalty area in the 60th minute, five minutes after he entered the match.
"We lacked speed. We lacked aggression in the final third," Berhalter said. "When the ball's wide, there should be four guys in the penalty box and we only had two half the time."
Without midfielders Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, the U.S. failed to generate much offense, and striker Josh Sargent squandered what chances he did have, including a point-blank shot that went wide in the 71st minute. The Americans had installed a new, alternate formation during just two days of training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.