Gyorko's blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

Rosario, whose grand slam accounted for the Twins' only runs in their 4-2 victory at Milwaukee on Monday, helped give Minnesota a 4-1 lead by homering on his first two plate appearances. The Brewers rallied to tie the game because of Manny Pina's solo shot in the fifth and two-run blast in the sixth.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Jorge Polanco and Rosario hit solo shots off Josh Lindblom that landed in a nearly identical spot just inside the right-field foul pole.

Milwaukee cut the deficit in half when Garcia led off the bottom of the first by homering to left off Tyler Clippard, who worked just one inning as the opener in a bullpen game for the Twins.

Garcia improved to 3 of 6 with three homers in his career against Clippard.

The Twins stretched out their lead in the third when Rosario homered to right after Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk.

Lindblom recorded a career-high eight strikeouts — he had struck out seven in his last start — but gave up those three homers in his four-inning stint. Alex Claudio, Eric Yardley, David Phelps, Devin Williams (1-1) and Josh Hader combined for five innings of shutout relief.

Hader walked one and struck out three in the ninth for his third save.