MWT Harley Invite
At Milwaukee
Feb. 8-10
Racine Gymnastics Center results
EXCEL BRONZE
Age 7
Cloey Sullivan, fifth in all-around, 36.075. Vault 9.2, Bars 9.275, Beam 8.95, Floor 8.65.
EXCEL SILVER
Age 9-and-under
Kaylee Olsen, fifth in all-around, 35.8. Vault 8.45, Bars 9.1, Beam 9.25, Floor 9.0.
Age 10
Clarissa Spaulding, fifth in all-around, 35.725. Vault 8.525, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.225, Floor 8.825.
Age 11
Julia Berger, third in all-around, 34.675. Vault 8.45, Bars 8.05, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.275.
EXCEL GOLD
Age 12
Madeline Vaile, second in all-around, 36.425. Vault 8.95, Bars 9.275, Beam 9.15, Floor 9.05.
