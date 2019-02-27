MWT Harley Invite

At Milwaukee

Feb. 8-10

Racine Gymnastics Center results

EXCEL BRONZE

Age 7

Cloey Sullivan, fifth in all-around, 36.075. Vault 9.2, Bars 9.275, Beam 8.95, Floor 8.65.

EXCEL SILVER

Age 9-and-under

Kaylee Olsen, fifth in all-around, 35.8. Vault 8.45, Bars 9.1, Beam 9.25, Floor 9.0.

Age 10

Clarissa Spaulding, fifth in all-around, 35.725. Vault 8.525, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.225, Floor 8.825.

Age 11

Julia Berger, third in all-around, 34.675. Vault 8.45, Bars 8.05, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.275.

EXCEL GOLD

Age 12

Madeline Vaile, second in all-around, 36.425. Vault 8.95, Bars 9.275, Beam 9.15, Floor 9.05.

