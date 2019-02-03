HANG 10.0 MEET

At Scamps, Kenosha

Racine Gymnastics Results

EXCEL BRONZE

All-around — 3. Sierra Garrett 36.100 (Vault 8.950, Bars 8.950, Balance beam  9.350, Floor exercise  8.850).

EXCEL SILVER

All-around — 4. Kaylee Olsen 34.950 (Vault 8.975, Bars 8.850, Balance beam  8.450, Floor exercise  8.675); 5. Madyn Rivera 34.375 (Vault 8.850, Bars 8.975, Balance beam 8.650, Floor exercise 7.900).

