Salto Invitational

At West Allis

March 1

Racine Gymnastics Center results

LEVEL 8

Layla Genevich: Fourth in all-around, 34.0. Vault 8.225, uneven bars 8.775, balance beam 8.475, floor exercise 8.525.

Flippin' for You Meet

At Racine Gymnastics Center

Feb. 16

RGC results

EXCEL BRONZE

Sierra Garrett, 2nd in all-around, 36.55. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.1, Beam 9.2, Floor 9.45.

Cloey Sullivan, 3rd in all-around, 36.3. Vault 9.300, Bars 9.4, Beam 8.3, Floor 9.3.

Elsabeth Jocius, 5th in all-around, 36.1. Vault 9.2, Bars 9.0, Beam 9.0, Floor 8.9.

EXCEL SILVER

Age 8-and-under

Kaylee Olsen, 3rd in all-around, 35.85. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.95, Beam 9.45, Floor 8.95.

Age 12-and-older

Katie Rivest, 3rd in all-around, 36.35. Vault 8.6, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.0.

Lucy Ficken, 4th in all-around, 36.3. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.5, Beam 8.8, Floor 9.2.

Gileyah Harper, 5th in all-around, 36.15. Vault 8.45, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.45, Floor 9.05.

EXCEL GOLD

Age 11-and-under

Monica Camara, 5th in all-around, 35.25. Vault 9.15, Bars 7.7, Beam 9.2, Floor 9.2.

Age 12

Madeline Vaile, 1st in all-around, 36.95. Vault 9.35, Bars 9.5, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.1.

Age 13-and-older

Tessa Ramcke, 4th in all-around, 34.1. Vault 8.0, Bars 8.0, Beam 9.2, Floor 8.9.

Lexuz Scholler, 5th in all-around, 33.9. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.75, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.65.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments