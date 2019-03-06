Salto Invitational
At West Allis
March 1
Racine Gymnastics Center results
LEVEL 8
Layla Genevich: Fourth in all-around, 34.0. Vault 8.225, uneven bars 8.775, balance beam 8.475, floor exercise 8.525.
Flippin' for You Meet
At Racine Gymnastics Center
Feb. 16
RGC results
EXCEL BRONZE
Sierra Garrett, 2nd in all-around, 36.55. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.1, Beam 9.2, Floor 9.45.
Cloey Sullivan, 3rd in all-around, 36.3. Vault 9.300, Bars 9.4, Beam 8.3, Floor 9.3.
Elsabeth Jocius, 5th in all-around, 36.1. Vault 9.2, Bars 9.0, Beam 9.0, Floor 8.9.
EXCEL SILVER
Age 8-and-under
Kaylee Olsen, 3rd in all-around, 35.85. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.95, Beam 9.45, Floor 8.95.
Age 12-and-older
Katie Rivest, 3rd in all-around, 36.35. Vault 8.6, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.0.
Lucy Ficken, 4th in all-around, 36.3. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.5, Beam 8.8, Floor 9.2.
Gileyah Harper, 5th in all-around, 36.15. Vault 8.45, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.45, Floor 9.05.
EXCEL GOLD
Age 11-and-under
Monica Camara, 5th in all-around, 35.25. Vault 9.15, Bars 7.7, Beam 9.2, Floor 9.2.
Age 12
Madeline Vaile, 1st in all-around, 36.95. Vault 9.35, Bars 9.5, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.1.
Age 13-and-older
Tessa Ramcke, 4th in all-around, 34.1. Vault 8.0, Bars 8.0, Beam 9.2, Floor 8.9.
Lexuz Scholler, 5th in all-around, 33.9. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.75, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.65.
