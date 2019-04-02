Lambeau Leap Meet

At Green Bay

March 13-15

EXCEL BRONZE

Age 6-and-under

Rylee Lemcke, third in all-around, 36.8. Vault 9.15, Bars 9.05, Beam 9.6, Floor 9.0.

Age 7-8

Sierra Garrett, first in all-around, 37.85. Vault 9.200, Bars 9.350, Beam 9.700, Floor 9.6.

EXCEL SILVER

Age 12

Katie Rivest, fourth in all-around, 36.775. Vault 8.95, Bars 9.325, Beam 9.45, Floor 9.05.

Age 13

Lucy Ficken, fourth in all-around, 37.175. Vault 9.3, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.125.

EXCEL GOLD

Age 11

Monica Camara, fifth in all-around, 35.2. Vault 9.0, Bars 8.85, Beam 8.0. Floor 9.35.

