Lambeau Leap Meet
At Green Bay
March 13-15
EXCEL BRONZE
Age 6-and-under
Rylee Lemcke, third in all-around, 36.8. Vault 9.15, Bars 9.05, Beam 9.6, Floor 9.0.
Age 7-8
Sierra Garrett, first in all-around, 37.85. Vault 9.200, Bars 9.350, Beam 9.700, Floor 9.6.
EXCEL SILVER
Age 12
Katie Rivest, fourth in all-around, 36.775. Vault 8.95, Bars 9.325, Beam 9.45, Floor 9.05.
Age 13
Lucy Ficken, fourth in all-around, 37.175. Vault 9.3, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.125.
EXCEL GOLD
Age 11
Monica Camara, fifth in all-around, 35.2. Vault 9.0, Bars 8.85, Beam 8.0. Floor 9.35.
