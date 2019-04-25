Lambeau Leap Meet
At Green Bay
March 9-10
LEVEL 3 COMPULSORY
Age 7-and-under
Cara Norton, first in all-around, 36.40. Vault 9.15, Bars 8.5, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.35.
Age 8
Quinn Hendrix, fifth in all-around, 36.15. Vault 9.05, Bars 8.80, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.25.
Age 9
Gabriella Fiallo, fourth in all-around 36.45. Vault 9.2, Bars 8.8, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.45.
Age 11-and-over
Madison Conlon, first in all-around 37.500. Vault 9.4, Bars 9.4, Beam 9.55, Floor 9.15.
Lily Halberstadt third in all-around 36.600. Vault 9.15, Bars 9.45, Beam 8.8, Floor 9.2.
LEVEL 4 COMPULSORY
Morgan Curcio fifth in all-around 33.575. Vault 7.75, Bars 8.425, Beam 8.4, Floor 9.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.