Lambeau Leap Meet

At Green Bay

March 9-10

LEVEL 3 COMPULSORY

Age 7-and-under

Cara Norton, first in all-around, 36.40. Vault 9.15, Bars 8.5, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.35.

Age 8

Quinn Hendrix, fifth in all-around, 36.15. Vault 9.05, Bars 8.80, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.25.

Age 9

Gabriella Fiallo, fourth in all-around 36.45. Vault 9.2, Bars 8.8, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.45.

Age 11-and-over

Madison Conlon, first in all-around 37.500. Vault 9.4, Bars 9.4, Beam 9.55, Floor 9.15.

Lily Halberstadt third in all-around 36.600. Vault 9.15, Bars 9.45, Beam 8.8, Floor 9.2.

LEVEL 4 COMPULSORY

Morgan Curcio fifth in all-around 33.575. Vault 7.75, Bars 8.425, Beam 8.4, Floor 9.0.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments