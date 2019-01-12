Maddy Bronson won the vault and placed second in uneven bars, balance beam and all-around to help the Demons take second at a three-team meet at Franklin.

Bronson scored a 9.65 to win the vault, 9.40 on the bars, 9.30 on the beam, and 37.075 in the all-around. Burlington scored 140.30. Franklin won the meet with 145.70.

