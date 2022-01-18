'Guys on Ice' opens at Racine Theatre Guild Feb. 11

RACINE — Ice fishing and musical comedy go fin-in-fin in the production of “Guys on Ice” Feb. 11-27 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In the middle of a Door County winter, on a deep frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend their time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams and tall tales while also trying to avoid Ernie “de Moocher.” Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food” and “The One That Got Away” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

First produced in 1998, Fred Alley wrote the book and lyrics with music by James Kaplan. Playing into Wisconsinites colloquialisms and traditions, it is a musical full of jokes that ice fishers and theater lovers alike will enjoy.

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Stephanie Staszak, the cast features Dan Venne as Lloyd, Bob Benson as Marvin, and Anthony Lazalde as Ernie.

“Guys on Ice” performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows will also be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and 24 have tickets available for $17. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

To purchase tickets, go to racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Masks will be required.

