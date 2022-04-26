Gutekunst zeroes in on receivers

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has been deep in pre-draft meetings with his scouting staff for the past few weeks, but that doesn’t mean the Green Bay Packers general manager has been living under a rock.

So yes, Gutekunst is aware that everyone in the football universe expects him to pick a wide receiver during the first round of the NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night.

“For a while now!” Gutekunst interjected during his pre-draft Q&A session with reporters when the receiver buzz was brought up to him Monday afternoon.

Indeed, after trading two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to Las Vegas for the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks (Nos. 22 and 53), and after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Chicago Bears in free agency, the Packers’ need at the position couldn’t be more glaring.

While Gutekunst did add free-agent veteran Sammy Watkins, the 2014 No. 4 overall pick, on a one-year prove-it deal, there’s no way in god’s green earth that the Packers will use all their 11 draft picks over the three-day draft and not choose a single wideout — as they did in 2020, when Gutekunst traded up in the first round and picked quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 and didn’t add a single receiver in that draft class.

So, the question this time isn’t if they’ll pick a receiver. The questions are which receiver (or receivers), and how quickly can a rookie get up to speed and be productive with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and with a team whose history shows how difficult it can be for young wideouts to hit the ground running.

Much has been made of how challenging it has been for even talented wide receivers like Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Adams to contribute immediately.

The difference this time, though, is that the Packers don’t have an established No. 1 receiver already on their roster.

“That’s an interesting question,” Gutekunst replied when asked if necessity might allow a high draft pick to be more productive more quickly. “I think we got a pretty good quarterback and that helps — significantly.

“(But) certainly, I think there’s probably going to be more opportunity for that young player if we happen to go that route to come in and have some opportunities. It’s not something around here that we’ve had a lot of that.”

When Nelson arrived in 2008, Greg Jennings was the No. 1 receiver. When Cobb was picked in 2011, Nelson was in the process of becoming Rodgers’ No. 1 target (although Jennings also caught 67 passes for 949 yards and nine touchdowns that year). And when Adams was selected in 2014, both Nelson (98 receptions, 1,519 yards, 13 TDs) and Cobb (91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 12 TDs) had huge seasons.

The last time the Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round was in 2002, when then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 overall. At the time, Gutekunst was the team’s southeast area college scout, so he had evaluated Walker and took note when midway through the 2003 season, Walker had a breakthrough.

Over a 22-game stretch that spanned the final six games of 2003 and the entirety of the 2004 season, Walker caught 106 passes for 1,782 yards and 17 TDs.

“I think it was about middle of Year 2 where he just took off. And then for about a year and a half there, he was playing about as good as anyone,” said Gutekunst, who holds the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round and 53rd and 59th overall picks in the second. “That was kind of the rule of thumb back then — (it) took about a year and a half to really get into where (young receivers) knew what was going on.

“Hopefully it’ll be quicker if we go that route this year, but to your point, when Tae came in, certainly having those guys ahead of him was a challenge for him to get the opportunities. Where maybe this time it won’t be as big of a challenge.”

Gutekunst quickly added that he believes the Packers already have “some pretty good players in the building,” although he also said while he hasn’t ruled anything out at the receiver position, “we’ll see where we sit after the draft and we’ll move forward at that point.”

One thing Gutekunst can say for certain? That any rookie wide receiver — wherever he’s drafted — would be wise to gravitate toward Cobb or another veteran player to accelerate his own development.

“It’s one of the things I tell them through this draft process when I’m talking to some of these college guys, or when we get guys in here for the first time,” Gutekunst said. “‘Find a guy on the team that you respect and has done it the right way, that has survived in this league — whether it be in your position room or whether it be outside your position room —and just get in there on their hip and try to learn everything you can from him.’

“Because it’s one thing to hear from the coaches and all of us (scouts). But when a guy who’s been able to play in this league for a long time, I think the wisdom that those guys can give is priceless.”

Extra points

Asked what he liked about Watkins, who caught just 27 passes last season for the Baltimore Ravens, Gutekunst replied, “Obviously Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think.” … Gutekunst eluded a question about his plans for whether the team will exercise its fifth-year options on its 2019 first-round draft picks, edge rusher Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage. “Obviously both those players have done a nice job since they’ve been here, and we’re excited about their futures,” he said. “(But) we’ll kind of get to that after the draft when that decision is upon us.” The deadline for exercising the fifth-year options is next Monday. … Gutekunst didn’t get into specifics about what role, if any, Rodgers might play in draft-night decisions or conversations, saying only that he is “in pretty constant communication with Aaron. This is his down time, and I know he enjoys that. Again, the specifics with what we talk about, I won’t get into.”

