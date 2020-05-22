Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled

The members of Guns N’ Roses announced this week that they are rescheduling their North American tour “out of an abundance of caution,” including their show during Summerfest on July 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized and all tickets will be honored accordingly,” the band said in a news release. “Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

The Summerfest Box Office is closed until further notice. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerfest was moved from its usual early-summer dates and this year is to take place Sept. 3-5, Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19, 2020.

