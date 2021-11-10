Guerrero Jr., Harper receive Aaron Award

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers.

Guerrero tied for the major league home run lead with 48 and led the AL in OPS (1.002), slugging percentage (.601) and on-base percentage (.401).

Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS (1.044) and slugging percentage (.615) and tied for first with 42 doubles.

Each team nominated one player, MLB.com reporters picked seven finalists and a panel of Hall of Famers determined the winners, a group that included newcomers Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz and holdovers Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

The award began in 1999 and is named for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January.

Football

The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols, as five players remained on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday and one had to be hospitalized with a breathing trouble.

Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player, whom he said was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday with pneumonia-like symptoms before his condition improved.

“He’s stable now,” Zimmer said Wednesday, “but it was scary.”

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about it, backup guard Dakota Dozier was the player who had to be hospitalized.

Dozier is vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It’s serious stuff,” Zimmer said. “Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do.”

Safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Bradbury, backup linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad offensive tackle Timon Parris also remained on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Smith, Bradbury and Dozier had to sit out the game at Baltimore, which the Vikings lost 34-31 in overtime. Smith, who said this summer he had not been vaccinated, has also been ruled out of the game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL protocols for unvaccinated players who test positive require a minimum 10-day isolation.

On the injury front, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has missed four straight games with an elbow injury, did not practice Wednesday, which was just a walk-through for the Vikings.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, can return as early as next week for the game against Green Bay. Zimmer said he’s anticipating Peterson being cleared to play against the Packers.

Auto racing

Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, the most well-rounded driver of the next wave of young IndyCar newcomers, at last found an open seat and will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season.

Kirkwood will drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 Chevrolet, the team said Wednesday. Sebastien Bourdais drove the car last season but is switching to full-time sports car competition and Kirkwood will bring $1.3 million in scholarship money for winning the Indy Lights title to the team.

It’s a one-year deal for Kirkwood, a rising American star now paired with the iconic Foyt brand for his IndyCar debut. A.J. Foyt, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, is considered one of the greatest drivers in history; NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart drove the No. 14 in Foyt’s honor.

