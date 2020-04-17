Guard D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State to Marquette

Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette.
Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the addition of Carton on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The school news release announcing Carton's decision didn't indicate whether he was planning to seek a waiver enabling him to play for his new team immediately. The NCAA is considering allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season starting in 2020-21, but that change is still working its way through the approval process.
"I chose Marquette because of the relationship I have been able to develop with Coach Wojo," Carton said in the release. "I think he understands me and can bring the best out of me, on and off the court."
Carton averaged 10.4 points and played 20 games for Ohio State this season before announcing via Twitter on Jan. 30 that he was stepping away from the program for mental health reasons.
"In making this decision, I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I'm taking a break," Carton tweeted at the time. "I have been suffering from mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I'm disappointed to say I'm not 100% right now."
Carton then announced last month that he was entering the transfer portal.
Carton averaged 23.9 minutes, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Ohio State while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. He was rated as the nation's No. 34 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
"We are excited to welcome D.J. to the Marquette basketball family," Wojciechowski said. "We are looking forward to helping him reach his vast potential, both on and off the court. Marquette fans are going to love this young man."
Notes
The father of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Joe Hedstrom was involved in a serious accident earlier this month and is in a trauma unit at a Minneapolis area hospital.
According to an online fundraiser set up on behalf of the family on gofundme.com, Peter Hedstrom lost control of his bicycle while riding with his wife, Sharon, on April 5 and “suffered a traumatic brain injury, cracked skull, broken collarbone, bruised lungs, three broken ribs and a fractured ear canal.”
Hedstrom spent five days in the ICU and is now on the trauma rehabilitation floor. According to his family, he doesn’t remember being involved in the accident “but we are encouraged by the progress he is making.”
Joe Hedstrom was a redshirt freshman center this past season. The 7-footer appeared in six games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December.
• Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forego his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA draft.
Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking.
Flynn transferred to SDSU because he wanted to be part of a winning program. He never got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs were projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before this year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Flynn averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He failed to score in double digits in only one game.
• The only female coach of a men’s collegiate basketball program has her name all over the University of Wisconsin record books.
Tamara Moore last week was named the men’s coach at Mesabi Range College, a junior college in Minnesota. Moore, 40, was a standout with the Badgers women’s basketball program from 1998 to 2002.
“Now, it’s time for me to show you guys and show people that women are just as knowledgeable as men to coach the game,” Moore told ESPN.com.
After a stellar career at UW, Moore was a first-round pick of the WNBA’s Miami Sol in 2002. She spent five seasons in the WNBA before embarking on a career overseas.
Moore, who was inducted in the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, is the school’s all-time leader in steals and assists and is seventh all-time in scoring. She was a high school coach in her hometown of Minneapolis before accepting the post at Mesabi Range College, which is located 65 miles northwest of Duluth.
“The ultimate goal for me is to be a Division I coach,” Moore told ESPN.com.
“I’ve never been doubted about my coaching ability. I just think it’s all about opportunity. The message, with my hiring, is that the ceiling is now broken, and let’s just take it even further.”
• Chicago State women's coach Misty Opat resigned Thursday after two seasons and a 3-55 record.
Chicago State was 1-27 overall and 1-13 in WAC play last season, the victory coming at CSU Bakersfield in January. The Cougars were 2-28 and 2-14 in 2018-19.
Chicago State has nine straight losing seasons and hasn't won more than six games in that span.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!