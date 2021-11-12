Gruden goes on the offensive

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old offensive emails from Gruden.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The emails sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden’s time as an announcer at ESPN included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. They came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden then resigned three days later, less than halfway through the fourth year of his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, after the New York Times revealed additional offensive emails.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month that he had reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Davis did not reveal the terms of the settlement.

The Denver Broncos are making backup play-calling plans after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for the coronavirus Friday and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barring the unlikely scenario of Shurmur testing negative twice 24 hours apart before Sunday’s game, the Broncos (5-4) will have another member of the offensive staff call plays against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6).

Prime candidates are quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who will communicate with QB Teddy Bridgewater through his headset, or O-line coach Mike Munchak.

Bill Belichick doesn’t have to worry about his New England defense containing Cleveland’s best offensive player.

Browns’ star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and then not passing protocols in time to be eligible to play.

Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb along with rookie punt returner Demetric Felton following Friday’s practice.

The Browns (5-4) had held out hope that Chubb, who is third in the NFL with 721 yards despite missing two games with a calf injury, would be available to face the Patriots (5-4) after testing positive on Tuesday.

Auto racing

Lewis Hamilton beat rival Max Verstappen in qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Sao Paulo ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, although an engine change means the British driver is facing a five-place grid penalty on Sunday.

Hamilton was more than 0.4 seconds ahead of his Red Bull rival in Friday’s qualifying at Interlagos, having also set the fastest time in the morning’s practice session. That means he’ll start first in the sprint race on Saturday, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

However, the decision by Mercedes to change the engine of his car means the British driver will not start higher than sixth in Sunday’s race, even if he wins the sprint.

Olympics

American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases.

Kynard’s leap of 2.33 meters placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in the Russian state-backed steroid doping program.

Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He went back to the same court last year for an appeal hearing but failed to overturn the ruling.

The International Olympic Committee executive board on Friday signed off on reallocating the medals and final results for five events from the London Olympics, including men’s and women’s high jump.

With Kynard upgraded to men’s gold, the three bronze medalists in 2012 will each now get silver medals: Derek Drouin of Canada, Robbie Grabarz of Britain and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. Barshim also tied for gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Golf

Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes Friday for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla.

One big prize was awarded when Pavarisa Yoktuan made a hole-in-one with an 8-iron on the 145-yard 12th hole and won a two-year lease for a Lamborghini.

Christina Kim felt like a winner, too, even though her work is not done. Kim missed out on Monday qualifying, received a late sponsor exemption and responded with rounds of 65-66 to sit just two shots off the lead.

That’s a big deal for Kim because she is No. 98 in the Race to the CME Globe, and only the top 100 keep full cards for next year after this event. She would have to win — something Kim hasn’t done in seven years — to move into the top 60 and advance to the CME Group Tour Championship next week.

For now, she was floating on air, no small task for a 37-year-old who referred to herself as an “Old Betty” who can “occasionally just whack it around and find the bottom of the cup every now and again.”

