Jon Gruden didn't mince words.
As excited as he was to coach Khalil Mack in his second stint with Oakland, Gruden believes the right move ultimately was to trade Mack to give the Raiders the draft picks and salary cap room needed to rebuild a depleted roster.
"It wasn't my goal to trade Khalil when we got here," Gruden said Sunday. "One of the reasons I'm here is because of him. Unfortunately, we had a standoff with a contract, and we could not come to terms. The Bears made us an offer of two first-round draft choices and here we are today."
The Raiders made the blockbuster trade on Saturday, dealing one of the game's most dominant defensive players to Chicago for first-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder that year in the trade.
Mack then immediately signed a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears that guarantees $90 million. That's the richest deal ever for a defensive player and nowhere near where the Raiders were willing to go after already committing $25 million a year to quarterback Derek Carr.
"It's tough when you have two players that are the highest paid at their positions, so the economic part of it certainly weighs in," Gruden said. "We've got free agents on our team that are going to be (up) next year; we've got to find a way to bring them back. So you've got to field a 53-man roster and there are some implications of having two players making that much money. That's no mystery to anybody."
• John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust Sunday when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster.
In another move, the Broncos placed safety Su'a Cravens on IR with an injured left knee and re-signed Isaiah McKenzie, the speedy returner/receiver who was among the team's cuts a day earlier.
Lynch was jettisoned after the Broncos were awarded fellow third-year quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from Washington.
• The Panthers placed Matt Kalil on injured reserve because of a knee injury, meaning the team's starting left tackle will miss at least eight games.
Kalil hasn't played since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 21. Taylor Moton is expected to start at left tackle on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Panthers gave Kalil a five-year, $55.5 million contract in 2017 hoping he'd be able to protect Cam Newton's blindside, but he struggled with his pass blocking last season.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says the team wanted to give Kalil time to "fully rehab the knee" in hopes of bringing him back after eight games.
Basketball
Brittney Griner scored with 14.1 seconds to play then prevented Breanna Stewart from getting a shot off before the buzzer as the Phoenix Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-84 and force a deciding Game 5 of their WNBA semifinal series at Phoenix..
Griner had 29 points and 12 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 21 of her 27 in the second half. Diana Taurasi had 16 points.
Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Seattle. Diana Taurasi, who had 16 points, is 13-0 in her WNBA playoff career in winner-take-all games.
• Elena Delle Donne had 15 points and 10 rebounds in her return from a bone bruise in her left knee and the Washington Mystics forced a decisive Game 5 with a 97-76 victory over the Dream at Washington.
Delle Donne started, played 34 minutes, sank 3 of 5 three-point attempts and scored 11 points in the second half after sitting out Friday's 81-76 loss. She suffered the injury in the final minutes of Atlanta's 78-75 Game 2 victory.
The 2015 WNBA Most Valuable Player award winner sported a bulky brace on her left knee. She failed to score until less than four minutes remained in the first half, but her presence immediately helped open the floor for teammates.
Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery each scored 12 points for the Dream.
