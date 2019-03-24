The party's officially over for Rob Gronkowski.
The New England Patriots' fun-loving, touchdown-spiking tight end announced Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine mostly dominant, Super Bowl-filled seasons.
The four-time All-Pro posted his decision on Instagram , saying that a few months shy of his 30th birthday "it's time to move forward and move forward with a big smile."
"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote in his post. "I will be retiring from the game of football today."
Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski's agent, confirmed his client's decision to retire.
The playmaking tight end, who turns 30 in May, leaves as a three-time Super Bowl champion who established himself as one of the most dominant players at his position and one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. His personality — on and off the field — was as big as his biceps, and he always seemed to be the life of the party.
But Gronkowski has been dogged in recent seasons by back, knee, ankle and arm injuries that have limited his ability to stay on the field.
Auto racing
Everything went Colton Herta's way, from the victory on the race track at Austin, Texas to the sparkling wine on the podium instead of apple cider.
The 18-year American rookie became the youngest winner in IndyCar history when he captured the IndyCar Classic after a late-race crash near the entry to pit row helped him steal past the leaders to the checkered flag.
Flanked on the podium by 28-year-old Josef Newgarden and 38-year-old Ryan Hunter-Reay, Herta was handed a bottle of sparkling wine for the victory celebration while someone handed Newgarden the cider.
Glug! Herta, still well under the legal drinking age of 21, took a big drink.
"I didn't switch back," Herta said. "I took a swig and said, 'This is real!"
Newgarden was impressed.
"They gave me his drink, and gave him mine. Which is very cool of Texas," Newgarden said.
Herta's win also delivered the first victory for Harding Steinbrenner Racing , where George Steinbrenner IV — yes, of the Steinbrenner baseball family — is the youngest co-owner in series history and the youngest owner of a race-winning car at age 22. After the victory, the New York Yankees tweeted congratulations to the victors.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic pulled a spare ball from his pocket, angrily whacked it against the backstop and then pounded his uncooperative racket into the concrete.
He lost his temper, but not the match. Annoyed after squandering a second-set lead, Djokovic regrouped and beat Federico Delbonis 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Djokovic appeared on his way to an easy victory when he led 3-1 in the second set, but he dropped serve twice in a row. He then steadied himself to win a succession of long rallies and sweep the last five games.
"We were very close in the beginning of the third set," he said. "It could have gone a different way."
The top-ranked Djokovic is trying for his seventh title at the Miami Open, which moved this year to the Dolphins' complex.
Defending champion John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6).
Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. Seeded No. 7, he'll next face No. 19 Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.
Road racing
John Korir thought he was going to join his brother as a winner of the Los Angeles Marathon at Santa Monica, Caldf. But the Kenyan saw his chances of victory on Sunday pass him by within view of the finish line.
Elisha Barno of Kenya passed his countryman with 150 meters to go for the closest finish in the race's 34-year history. Barno — who won the race for the second time in three years — crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 46 seconds and beat Korir by seven seconds.
Askale Merachi of Ethiopia won the women's division in 2:24:12, setting a race record.
"It wasn't an easy race," said Barno, who finished third last year. "I saw the pace was high late but I held back a little. I decided to push the last couple kilometers."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.