Grizzlies top Bucks 128-115 as they start fast on long trip

Dillon Brooks had 21 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies also got 17 from Jonas Valanciunas, 16 from Bane and 13 from Ja Morant. Kyle Anderson had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“They played very well on offense,” said Bucks guard Bryn Forbes, who scored 19 points. “Tonight, we couldn’t keep up. Most nights, I feel like we could. But tonight, 128 points is a whole lot in just 48 minutes. I think it all lies on the defensive end.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee.

After trailing by as many as 17, Milwaukee cut Memphis’ lead to 100-93 when Antetokounmpo made the first of two free-throw attempts with 10:53 remaining. But Antetokounmpo missed his second free throw, and the Grizzlies scored eight of the next nine points to get the lead back to 14.

The Grizzlies stayed ahead by at least nine the rest of the way.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday each scored 17 points. Khris Middleton had 16 points and 10 assists.

Tip-ins