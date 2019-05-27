Bill Buckner was an All-Star and batting champion, a gritty gamer who was welcome on any team.
A reliable fielder, too.
But a little grounder forever changed his legacy.
Buckner, who made one of the biggest blunders in baseball history when he let Mookie Wilson’s trickler roll through his legs in the 1986 World Series, died Monday. He was 69.
“He deserved better,” former Dodgers teammate Bobby Valentine tweeted .
Buckner died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, his family said in a statement. The disease causes Alzheimer’s-like symptoms along with movement and other problems.
Buckner made his major league debut as a teenager, played until he was 40 and amassed 2,715 hits in between. Yet for all he accomplished, it was his October error at first base that fans always remembered.
Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs, then Wilson hit a roller up the first base line that got past a gimpy Buckner, a misplay that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.
The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.
In the aftermath of Boston’s near-miss, Buckner became a target of fans in New England and beyond, his mistake shown over and over on highlight reels.
“You can look at that Series and point fingers in a whole bunch of different directions,” Buckner said a decade ago. “We did the best we could to win there and it just didn’t happen and I didn’t feel like I deserved” so much blame.
College basketball
The University of Wisconsin said Monday assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore was up and walking at a hospital after a weekend automobile wreck in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter.
The school also said Moore’s son, Jerell, had been released from a hospital and was in the care of family.
Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn were killed early Saturday in the crash on the M-14 highway in Washtenaw County. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.
Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.
Hockey
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will consider expanded video review after some high-profile missed calls during the playoffs.
During his annual speech prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman said general managers will discuss potential expansion of video review next month. He didn’t even wait for questions from reporters to address the issue that has been something of a cloud over this postseason.
“The ability to review and parse plays down to the millisecond has become both a blessing and a curse,” Bettman said. “If we are to extend video replay, and we will be looking at that possibility, we must find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game. ...
“What I can say with absolute certainty is everyone involved is going to take a hard look at this issue in the upcoming months. No one should doubt that we want to get it right.”
Basketball
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized and is “resting comfortably” after suffering a stroke.
The 57-year-old was taken to a Detroit-area hospital Sunday by a friend after not feeling well, and he had the stroke while getting medical care, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Monday night.
Farner said Gilbert was immediately taken for a catheter-based procedure and then moved to recovery in an intensive care unit.
Broadcasting
NBC’s first-ever broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 showed an 11% ratings increase over last season according to NBC, Nielsen and Abode Analytics.
Sunday’s race averaged a combined 5.446 million viewers watching on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The audience peaked at 6.7 million for the final 15 minutes when Simon Pagenaud used a late pass to defeat Alexander Rossi.
The broadcast-only average of 5.414 million viewers makes it the most-watched Indianapolis 500 in three years. NBC took over the broadcast rights this year from ABC, the network that had aired the race for 54 years.
It was also NBC’s most-watched Sunday afternoon sports event since the NFL wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on Jan. 6, which averaged 36.0 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.