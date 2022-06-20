Greiveldinger takes Best in Show

Greiveldinger's winning artwork was titled "Sunny Side Up" and was done in pen and ink on vellum. He has had a love for drawing and painting all his life and has been taking art classes at Wustum Museum for 15 years. His painting mediums are oil, acrylic and a bit of watercolor. In drawing he uses pencil and/or pen and ink. Greiveldinger's subjects are primarily figurative (in particular Bible comic book covers and fantasy genre), portraiture and some landscape.