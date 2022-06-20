 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greiveldinger takes Best in Show

  • 0

RACINE — Alex Greiveldinger was the Best of Show winner for "Face the Music Show," the June invitational at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St. The show runs through June 30.

Greiveldinger's winning artwork was titled "Sunny Side Up" and was done in pen and ink on vellum. He has had a love for drawing and painting all his life and has been taking art classes at Wustum Museum for 15 years. His painting mediums are oil, acrylic and a bit of watercolor. In drawing he uses pencil and/or pen and ink. Greiveldinger's subjects are primarily figurative (in particular Bible comic book covers and fantasy genre), portraiture and some landscape.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News