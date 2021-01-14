Gregory Martin Gilmore, Green Bay, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed drinking inside Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave., the afternoon of his Tuesday arraignment. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that Rittenhouse did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond.
In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.
Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed at a Racine County bar the afternoon of his arraignment, with a photo taken at the bar that has been widely shared on social media prompting Mount Pleasant Police to investigate whether he had violated conditions of his bond.
Racine Unified School District administration is weighing a tough decision, and no matter the outcome, people will be angry.
The popular television series “House Hunters” has completed filming an episode in the Geneva Lake area that is currently scheduled to air in February.
During Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent visit to a Racine County tavern, he drank beer, flashed white power signs while posing for photos, and was serenaded with the Proud Boys anthem, according to documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.
"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.
While Wisconsin’s health leaders maintain that vaccine rollout here is going according to plan, the speed of distribution still has some concerned.
