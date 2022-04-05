Gregory L. Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
'Racine needed something like this' | Indoor shopping village wows shoppers on grand opening weekend
The grand opening continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the market is scheduled to open year-round from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from being a one-way street into being a two-way street is expected to begin in April.
A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car and then crashed into a tree-.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
A Racine man is facing a felony charge of "escape" after he allegedly broke his ankle GPS and fled from his house arrest.
The answer is a little unclear. Oshkosh Corp. said that the facility it needed was at minimum 825,000 square feet. However, Foxconn's Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Mount Pleasant is 1 million square feet.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.