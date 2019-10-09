You're out of free articles
Gregg R. Gulbrandson, 14300 block of 58th Road, Sturtevant, manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

