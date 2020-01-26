Greg Cote: Kobe Bryant's sudden, tragic death sends sports world reeling, but immortality is his

Any conversation about the greatest basketball players of all time had to have included Kobe. Just Saturday, LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list. Kobe tweeted his congratulations: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Bryant would perish the next day. The former player had been known to prefer private helicopter travel dating to his Lakers days. The chopper, a Sikorsky S-76 reportedly was his.

Shock and condolences poured forth across the NBA and the sports world. The tragedy surely will hang over the league as it pauses for its upcoming all-star break.

Bryant, like most, was not perfect. A 2003 scandal involved his arrest for alleged sexual assault. Bryant admitted to an adulterous encounter but not the assault, and the case later was dropped.

To most, to NBA history, the scandal does little to diminish the Hall of Fame career of a champion who stands as one of the most colorful and prolific scorers the game has known.

The news was the most unexpected and gut-wrenching I had heard regarding a sports star since the morning of September 25, 2016, when South Florida awakened to the news Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez had been killed in a boating accident.