Greenfield officer 'fighting for his life' after shooting

GREENFIELD — A suburban Milwaukee police officer was reportedly fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot during a traffic stop.

The 36-year-old Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border early Sunday morning. The 31-year-old male driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, initially stopped the car, then drove off and eventually crashed about 2 miles away in Milwaukee.

The driver got out and opened fire, striking the officer several times. Two other officers returned fire, killing the driver.

The officer was in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital on Sunday.

The Greenfield Police Department posted a video of Chief Jay Johnson on its Facebook page Tuesday. Johnson said in the video that the officer was still “fighting for his life.” He didn’t elaborate.

The other officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave, he said. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, a group of investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, is reviewing the incident, Johnson said.

“We are navigating the most difficult time in the history of the Greenfield Police Department,” Johnson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0