RACINE — The annual Greek Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.

The event features a variety of Greek food including lamb, gyros, chicken, pork souvlaki, moussaka, pastichio and saganaki. Greek wines and beers will be available as well as Miller and Pepsi products.

There will be a Greek Café with Greek coffee and frappes, as well as Greek pastries like dolmathes, honey puffs, baklava, kourabiethes, cookies and cakes. There will be a Greek marketplace selling spices, olive oil and coffee.

Greek Festival will feature a carnival with rides and games. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $30 from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A cooking demonstration takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the church hall.

Greek music will be provided by Alpha Tunes and the Kimissis Dance Troupe will entertain. They will be celebrating their 14th year at the Greek Festival.

Church tours will be offered at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The raffle drawing is at 6 p.m. Sunday.