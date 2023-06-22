RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, starting Friday, June 23 and ending Sunday, June 25.

In addition to Greek music provided by Alpha Tunes, the event features Greek foods, beers and coffee as well as Alpine Amusement Rides. It also showcases the Kimissis Greek Dance Group, which performs each day of the festival. Inside the church, visitors have the opportunity to shop at the marketplace and try Greek pastries, such as Baklava, Kataifi and Kourabiethes.

“We just love supporting our community, our family, and of course the family of our church, and just all the traditions we have for our church that we can share with other people,” said Frank Langel, co-chair of the festival.

Langel, who used to help deep-fry the Loukoumades (honey puffs), said he believes Racine residents are drawn to Greek Fest because of “our attitudes” and “the hospitality that we give everybody” with the homemade Greek food.

Indeed, the food served at the festival is a prominent staple of the event, with Tom Savas, chair of the foodline, calling the event a “Greek food festival.”

This year marks the return of Greek coffee and the Dolmathes, which Langel said were absent from last year’s festival due to a lack of grape leaves — a critical ingredient of the dish.

Indeed, Savas explained that the food items at the festival largely depends on whether the ingredients themselves are available, given that the church and volunteers pick ingredients, like the grape leaves, locally.

“For example, if the grape leaves are not ripe in time for the festival or there’s something with the weather, we don’t have the grape leaves,” Savas said. “It’s that simple.”

Despite this challenge of creating the menu, Savas also said that “the main runners” — like the shish kabab, rice and Greek Chicken (which Savas recommends) — would be returning to Greek Fest.

The homemade component of the food at Greek Fest is another significant part of the event. Long-time church member and organizer of the festival Sophia Porcaro said that the church consistently tries “to provide the best homemade Greek food,” which she believes is largely missing from the Racine community.

“It’s not just the product itself. It’s also the syrups that we use and how we are preparing the syrups with the honey and with the orange and lemon and cinnamon sticks,” said Savas, discussing the loukoumades. “That’s all homemade. It’s all our own recipes.”

In addition to the food, Savas believes that people come to Greek Fest to have fun and spend time with friends.

“It’s just a fun day for a nice meal and to be outside and to kick off the beginning of the summer,” Savas said.

TK quotes from volunteers, visitors

TK more about fundraising aspect: festival is a fundraiser for church; also have volunteers from high schools, then church makes donation to them (ex. high school football team volunteered, church is donating money to them)