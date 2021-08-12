Greco21
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.
RACINE — Anaelise Meiner, who went missing on Aug. 6, was found safe Saturday afternoon according to the Racine Police Department.
Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.
Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.
That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.