Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest in Union Grove Oct. 23

YORKVILLE — The Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

A popular highlight of the event will be the Pumpkin Chuckin competitors seeing who can launch their pumpkin the farthest. The public can launch pumpkins between competitions for $4 per launch.

More than 50 teams will compete for $1,200 in prizes in the Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5 p.m.

The main stage has a lineup of entertainment. The schedule: Magic Mike, 10 a.m.; Racine Zoo, 10:30 a.m.; Great Pumpkin Bakeoff judging, 11 a.m.; Magic Mike, noon; Racine Zoo, 12:30 p.m.; Kids Costume Contest & Parade, 1 p.m.; Pie Eating Contest, 2:30 p.m.; People’s Choice BBQ Tasting, 3:30-5 p.m.; Best of the Midwest BBQ awards.

Little Sprouts Kids Zone will offer free hayrides, children’s games, kid decorating and make your own sling shots.

Hope Miniature Therapy Horse Farm will have horses on site for people to meet in the sale arena building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.