RACINE — In collaboration with Real Racine, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission announces the return of Great Lakes Watercross racing at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.
2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers out of the Midwest region, will be hosting Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (subject to change).
Racers and families from all around the country attend these events to take part in personal watercraft racing on a closed course. Participants look forward to the variable water conditions on Lake Michigan, knowing the water will be cold and potentially surf-like. Closed course jetski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile race track. There are race classes for children (juniors) up to masters (age 50 and older).
People are also reading…
There is no admission fee for spectators and there is no fee for parking. To register to participate in racing, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.