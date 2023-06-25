RACINE — In collaboration with Real Racine, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission announces the return of Great Lakes Watercross racing at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.

2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers out of the Midwest region, will be hosting Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (subject to change).

Racers and families from all around the country attend these events to take part in personal watercraft racing on a closed course. Participants look forward to the variable water conditions on Lake Michigan, knowing the water will be cold and potentially surf-like. Closed course jetski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile race track. There are race classes for children (juniors) up to masters (age 50 and older).