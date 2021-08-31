Great Lakes Brew Fest in Kenosha Sept. 11

KENOSHA — The Great Lakes Brew Fest returns this year but at a new location. The annual beer festival that benefits the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps takes place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road. VIP admission is at 2 p.m.

Considered one of southeastern Wisconsin's largest beer festivals, it features unlimited sampling of more than 300 craft beers, home brews, hard ciders and seltzers from nearly 100 brewers.

Attendees can enjoy live music by Michelle and the Rock Daddys and local food vendors.

Tickets range from $5 to $80. Go to https://greatlakesbrewfest.com.

The Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps is a nonprofit charitable educational organization that was founded in 1934 and serves as musical and marching ambassadors for southeast Wisconsin.

