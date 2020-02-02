Graeme McDowell holds off Dustin Johnson to win Saudi event

McDowell began the day with a one-shot advantage and never fell out of at least a share of the lead at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Johnson made an eagle-3 on No. 4, yet carded only one more birdie until his flourish on the final hole.

Mickelson surged with a hat trick of birdies from the second to fourth holes but did not find another until the 18th to get back the shot he dropped on No. 16.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka carded a 2-over 72, including a double bogey 6 at the ninth. He finished tied for 17th place, eight shots back.

Football

At the end of December, Anthony Lynn said he had “no problem betting” on himself, regarding his somewhat tenuous contract situation with the Chargers.

The team has concurred by signing the coach to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.

Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known.