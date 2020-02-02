Graeme McDowell holds off Dustin Johnson to win Saudi event

Graeme McDowell shot a steady even-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title since 2014.
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner at windy Pebble Beach, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker for a 3-under 67 as McDowell saved par on No. 17.
McDowell sank his 5-footer to par the 18th and secure his 16th professional win, in a 13th different country.
A first title on McDowell's home tour since the 2014 French Open lifted him back into a top-50 world ranking, and earned a winner's check of $583,000.
"It's special," the 40-year-old Northern Irishman said. "I want to be back up there one more time just to be able to play against these guys."
Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place on 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).
McDowell's partner in the final pairing, Victor Dubuisson, fell away after dropping five shots from Nos. 10-14 in a 4-over 74. The Frenchman was among five players tied for sixth place on 7 under, including Sergio Garcia (66).
McDowell began the day with a one-shot advantage and never fell out of at least a share of the lead at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
Johnson made an eagle-3 on No. 4, yet carded only one more birdie until his flourish on the final hole.
Mickelson surged with a hat trick of birdies from the second to fourth holes but did not find another until the 18th to get back the shot he dropped on No. 16.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka carded a 2-over 72, including a double bogey 6 at the ninth. He finished tied for 17th place, eight shots back.
Football
At the end of December, Anthony Lynn said he had “no problem betting” on himself, regarding his somewhat tenuous contract situation with the Chargers.
The team has concurred by signing the coach to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.
Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known.
After going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018, the Chargers struggled with injuries and turnovers this year in finishing 5-11.
Even with those difficulties, general manager Tom Telesco continued to support Lynn and now has taken the next step of financially committing to him.
The extension brings some clarity for the Chargers entering an offseason clouded by uncertainty on several fronts.
Quarterback Philip Rivers’ future with the team is in doubt. The 16-year veteran is about to become a free agent, with neither side sure what will happen.
He recently moved his family from their longtime home in San Diego to Florida, adding more intrigue to the situation.
Running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry — both key pieces to the offense — also are pending free agents.
Baseball
The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal, avoiding arbitration.
His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21.
Story gets a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021. He can earn $100,000 bonuses for league MVP and World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP. $50,000 for Silver Slugger and $25,000 each for All-Star selection and Gold Glove.
Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The 27-year-old hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).
• Longtime scout and Washington Nationals senior adviser Phil Rizzo has died. He was 90.
The Nationals confirmed Rizzo's death in a statement. Phil is the father of World Series-winning Washington general manager Mike Rizzo.
Phil Rizzo was named to the inaugural class of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2008. He scouted 2006 NL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Brandon Webb while working for Arizona and signed the likes of Mike Matheny and Mark Loretta.
Rizzo joined the Nationals in 2009 and has served as an adviser to his son and the entire baseball operations department for the past 11 years.