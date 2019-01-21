NEW YORK — John Travolta's John Gotti biopic "Gotti" has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.
In nominations announced Monday, "Gotti," the Will Ferrell comedy "Holmes & Watson," conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's "Death of a Nation" and the R-rated puppet comedy "Happytime Murders" all earned six nominations.
Nominated for worst picture are "Gotti," ''The Happytime Murders," ''Holmes & Watson," ''Robin Hood" and "Winchester."
Along with Johnny Depp in "Sherlock Gnomes" and Travolta in "Gotti," the Razzies nominated Trump in "Death of a Nation" and Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9" for worst actor. It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo. Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.
Winners will be revealed Feb. 23.
