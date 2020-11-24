Gophers' COVID-19 situation puts football game at Wisconsin in doubt WEDS

Gophers players were being tested while Fleck spoke to reporters Monday morning. Fleck said he focuses on preparing for games and assumes his team will play until he’s told otherwise.

“We’re game planning. Our whole thing is we plan on playing,” Fleck said. “I don’t make any of those calls. Those come from our medical staff, our medical team, teamed up with our administration, teamed up with the Big Ten. Everybody working and walking hand in hand.”

UW needs to play all of the games remaining on its schedule to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Conference title game. No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) has the inside track at the West Division crown after beating the Badgers last week.

Wisconsin believes it still has plenty of incentive even though it no longer controls its destiny in the Big Ten title race.

“Both teams want to win this game more than probably any other game of the year,” Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek said.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry resonates with Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz. His father, Ron Mertz, was an offensive lineman for Minnesota from 1989-92.