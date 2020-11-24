Gophers' COVID-19 situation puts football game at Wisconsin in doubt WEDS

COVID-19 may call off another University of Wisconsin football game this season, but this time it’s not the Badgers’ fight with the virus that’s causing the problem.
Minnesota (2-3), which is slated to visit Camp Randall Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, canceled Tuesday’s scheduled practice and is holding all meetings virtually due to positive antigen tests within the program Monday.
Those tests are pending confirmation as of Monday night.
“The team’s goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin,” a statement from the university read. “An update will be provided when additional test results are returned and more information is available.”
No. 18 UW (2-1) canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to an a virus outbreak within its program between late October and early November.
Minnesota had 22 players “medically unavailable” last week against Purdue due to either COVID-19 or injury. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told reporters “about half” of those players were out due to either positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing. No Minnesota players have been hospitalized after contacting the virus, Fleck said, and only some have reported mild symptoms.
Gophers players were being tested while Fleck spoke to reporters Monday morning. Fleck said he focuses on preparing for games and assumes his team will play until he’s told otherwise.
“We’re game planning. Our whole thing is we plan on playing,” Fleck said. “I don’t make any of those calls. Those come from our medical staff, our medical team, teamed up with our administration, teamed up with the Big Ten. Everybody working and walking hand in hand.”
UW needs to play all of the games remaining on its schedule to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Conference title game. No. 11 Northwestern (5-0) has the inside track at the West Division crown after beating the Badgers last week.
Wisconsin believes it still has plenty of incentive even though it no longer controls its destiny in the Big Ten title race.
“Both teams want to win this game more than probably any other game of the year,” Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek said.
The Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry resonates with Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz. His father, Ron Mertz, was an offensive lineman for Minnesota from 1989-92.
“I’m like, ‘Dad, we’ve got your boys this week,’ and he was like, ‘Easy with that, you’re my boy now,’” Mertz said. “It’s definitely funny. I don’t know what he’s thinking, but I know he likes the Badgers right now. He’s a fan of wherever the Mertzes are playing.”
Last year’s Wisconsin-Minnesota matchup had more than Paul Bunyan’s Axe at stake. Wisconsin clinched a Big Ten championship game appearance by winning 38-17 at Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers for the 15th time in its last 16 attempts.
Wisconsin entered this season with even higher expectations. The Badgers’ lopsided victories over Illinois and Michigan put them in position to challenge No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) for the Big Ten title.
Wisconsin still could capture the West title if it wins its final three games and Northwestern loses twice. The Wildcats play Saturday at Michigan State (1-3), Dec. 5 at Minnesota and Dec. 12 against Illinois (2-3).
The Badgers follow up their game with Minnesota by hosting No. 12 Indiana (4-1) and visiting Iowa (3-2).
“We might not always control our own destiny, but we absolutely get to control what happens next,” Groshek said. “And that’s the mindset that we’ve had just being able to move forward. There’s still a lot of things and a lot of games left to be played.
“Regardless of what our record is or anything, we still want to go out there and play Wisconsin football. We want to go out there and execute and be efficient, be physical and now it’s kind of time to shut up and get to work.”
Wisconsin’s players point out that they’ve faced adversity off the field all season long.
They spent much of the summer wondering if they’d even have a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went through a COVID-19 outbreak that caused them to cancel scheduled games with Nebraska and Purdue.
Given those circumstances, they feel ready to deal with obstacles that are at least football-related, particularly with a rival coming to town. Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk says he noticed the difference this week.
“It feels good getting into a game like this,” Loudermilk said. “The season’s been different. Everything’s felt different. Coming into the stadium this morning, we kid of got our traditional ‘Axe Week’ things going on in the locker room, some stuff up on some of the video boards. It kind of makes it feel a little bit more normal, a little bit more like last year.”
