GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections.

Today will bring a flurry of election-related developments in the state, with both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a partisan legislative panel dissecting the 2020 presidential election. At the same time, Republican lawmakers are continuing to attack Meagan Wolfe, the state's well-regarded election administrator, in a pressure campaign to have her resign, an apparent attempt to install a Republican partisan in the position ahead of next year's midterm elections.

"This is really just the politics of fear and vengeance," said Kevin Kennedy, who was Wisconsin's top elections official for 34 years before retiring in 2016. "This is not about ideas. ... they have effigies they want to burn and that's it."

More than a year after the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to push his false claims that Democrats stole a second term from him. This has manifested in costly and timely partisan election reviews in a handful of states as well as new laws pushed by Republicans adding restrictions to mail voting, which was hugely popular amid the pandemic and embraced by voters of both parties.

Current and former election officials also have warned that the unrelenting attempts to discredit Biden's win have led to an erosion of public confidence in elections and threats of physical violence against election workers. They worry that longtime election officials will be driven from their jobs, creating a vacuum of experience that in some cases could be filled by partisan actors.

In Wisconsin, elections are overseen by a bipartisan elections commission comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. The commission administrator is a nonpartisan position currently held by Meagan Wolfe, a 10-year veteran of the agency and its predecessor.

Wolfe was appointed director by the commission in 2019 and confirmed unanimously by the Republican-controlled Senate for a term ending in the middle of 2023.

When efforts to overturn Trump's loss in Wisconsin failed through lawsuits and recounts, Republicans repositioned their attacks to the commission and Wolfe. At least 10 Republican lawmakers have called for the resignations of her or one or more commissioners.

