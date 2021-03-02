GOP bills seek to ban transgender athletes in state

MADISON — Transgender athletes would be banned from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college under bills introduced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers, proposals that come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.

The Wisconsin proposal faces an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rep. Barb Dittrich, a Republican from Oconomowoc who introduced the Wisconsin measures, said Evers would be a “sexist” if he doesn’t support them.

“If the governor is truly for women, why would he not sign something like this?” Dittrich said. “It is wholly unfair for a women to be competing and think she’s only competing against other females.”

Evers tweeted his support for transgender people, but did not comment on the specific proposals, telling transgender people, “You are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong.”