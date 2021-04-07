GOP-backed candidates win School Board seats: Town will have new chairman; two newcomer-aldermen elected

Wood said she might run for school board again. In the mean time, she hopes to volunteer in the schools.

Wishau was seeking his third term on the board, while Brown is embarking on his first-ever elected office.

Brown and Wishau could not be reached for comment Tuesday. On Facebook, the Wishau for School Board page posted a video of fireworks in the sky after the votes were counted with the caption: "THANK YOU BURLINGTON! I am HONORED that once again you put your faith in me to represent YOU on the Board of Education! This election will send a STRONG message throughout the State! Congratulations to my friend and now colleague, Marlo Brown!!!"

On the "Marlo Brown for School Board" Facebook page, Brown made a lengthy post that opened with "Wow! We did it! I am unbelievably humbled. Thank you all for trusting your vote with me. I am committed to working tirelessly for the district and community...as a whole."

Town results may be challenged

Voters elected a current Town Board member over a potential newcomer Tuesday as the new town chairman.

Supervisor Jeff Lang defeated opponent Matthew Allan Snorek by a vote of 826 to 430 to become chairman.