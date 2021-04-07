GOP-backed candidates win School Board seats: Town will have new chairman; two newcomer-aldermen elected

BURLINGTON — Burlington School Board veteran Diane Wood was unseated Tuesday in an election in which voters selected candidates backed by the Republican Party of Racine County: newcomer Marlo Brown and re-elected incumbent Taylor Wishau.
Wood, who was seeking her fourth term, finished out of the running in a race for two up-for-grabs seats on the school board.
Both winning candidates, Brown and Wishau, were supported by the Racine County Republican Party in their campaigns for seats governing the nonpartisan school district.
Results posted by the Racine County clerk show that Brown finished first in the election with 2,106 votes, followed by Wishau with 2,059 votes and Wood with 1,616 votes.
Each voter cast a ballot for two choices, and the top two vote-getters won three-year terms on the school board. There is no compensation for board members.
Other voters cast 187 write-in votes, as write-in candidate Jayden Welch entered the field to express dissatisfaction with the other candidates.
Wood said she was thankful to those who supported her, and she extended well wishes to Brown and Wishau.
"I am, of course, disappointed that I will not have the chance to continue with the important work of the school board at this time," she stated in an email.
Wood said she might run for school board again. In the mean time, she hopes to volunteer in the schools.
Wishau was seeking his third term on the board, while Brown is embarking on his first-ever elected office.
Brown and Wishau could not be reached for comment Tuesday. On Facebook, the Wishau for School Board page posted a video of fireworks in the sky after the votes were counted with the caption: "THANK YOU BURLINGTON! I am HONORED that once again you put your faith in me to represent YOU on the Board of Education! This election will send a STRONG message throughout the State! Congratulations to my friend and now colleague, Marlo Brown!!!"
On the "Marlo Brown for School Board" Facebook page, Brown made a lengthy post that opened with "Wow! We did it! I am unbelievably humbled. Thank you all for trusting your vote with me. I am committed to working tirelessly for the district and community...as a whole."
Town results may be challenged
Voters elected a current Town Board member over a potential newcomer Tuesday as the new town chairman.
Supervisor Jeff Lang defeated opponent Matthew Allan Snorek by a vote of 826 to 430 to become chairman.
In another race decided by voters Tuesday, Neil Czaplewski narrowly defeated Brian Fliss to succeed Supervisor Rich Isaacson, who decided not to seek re-election in the District 2 position on the town board.
Preliminary results posted by the county clerk show Czaplewski beat Fliss by a narrow margin of 639 to 614, and Fliss says he isn't giving up hope yet that the election may still turn his way once all votes are canvassed.
As the new town chairman, Lang will succeed longtime Chairman Ralph Rice, who is stepping aside after 50 years in local government, including the past 12 years as the top elected official.
"I just want to do the work, and keep things rolling," Lang said.
The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.
Fliss said he is still examining the results to understand the apparent narrow margin shown in the unofficial results. Fliss said he is not giving up hope that he could come out the winner.
"It could go the other way," he said.
Town supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $5,000 a year.
City leadership
Voters elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent Tuesday to the Burlington City Council at a time when the city is coping with race relation issues and is considering rebranding itself.
In District 1, Shad Branen defeated Joann Mulliken-Koenecke in a race to succeed Alderwoman Susan Kott, who chose not to seek re-election. Branen finished with 261 votes while Mulliken-Koenecke got 114 votes, according to preliminary results.
In District 4, voters elected Bill Smitz over Kimberly Roegner to fill a seat being vacated by Alderman Todd Bauman. Smitz finished with 287 votes to Roegner's total of 208 votes.
A third race featured District 2 incumbent Alderman Bob Grandi seeking re-election over challenger Christopher Wiess. Grandi won another term by a vote of 289 to 182.
Branen said he hopes to become a voice of the business community and wade into important local issues in his first elected office.
"It's a different experience," he said, "so I'm very excited to join the council and be of service."
Smitz, also celebrating his first-ever elected office, said he is humbled to have the support of voters to represent them in City Hall. "I'm excited and honored," he said.
Grandi declined to comment on his re-election.
Aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $3,600 a year, representing specific geographic districts within the city.