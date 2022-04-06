Goodell getting pressured

The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture.

Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action.

The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. It comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.

The letter was signed by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, where the league is headquartered, as well as the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington State. The New York Times first reported the letter being sent.

That letter also cited a Times article that included allegations from more than 30 former NFL employees who said they experienced problems, including unwanted touching from male bosses; attending parties where prostitutes were hired; being passed over for promotions based on their gender; and being pushed out for complaining about discrimination.

“The NFL must do better—pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace,” the attorneys generals wrote. ”Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

In an email response to The Associated Press, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said:

“We share the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces—including the league office and 32 clubs—are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment. We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do. We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must say whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists who supported him last year following criminal complaints, a judge in Texas ruled Tuesday.

USA Today reported that Watson has 30 days to comply. He previously would not address his past with the therapists. Watson also has to provide other information about his massage history since 2019, including any language in his contract with the Texans about massages.

One of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Watson was traded last month from Houston to Cleveland.

He has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions, many of which he arranged by contacting the therapists on social media in 2020 and 2021.

To this point, two grand juries have declined to indict Watson on 10 criminal complaints filed to Houston police. He still faces the civil suits and has been giving depositions on those for several weeks.

As part of those civil lawsuits, the women’s attorneys want Watson to answer written “requests for admission” about whether he had sex with the 18 therapists who backed him after the first lawsuits against him were filed in March 2021.

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks.

Mercilus, 31, announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season.

Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73.

The team released a statement saying Sutherland died Tuesday, but did not provide a cause of death.

Sutherland played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1970-81 with New Orleans, Minnesota and Seattle. Drafted by the Saints in the 14th round, he was traded to the Vikings the following season and played 10 years in Minnesota. Sutherland registered 29 sacks in 164 career games.

Baseball

Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting.

Sabathia will work with The Players Alliance. He is a vice president of that group’s board and is working to increase Blacks in the major leagues.

He was a six-time All-Star who went 251-161 with 3,093 strikeouts for Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-19).

Basketball

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, ending his lone season as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer.

The 6-foot-3 freshman is the second Wildcats player to enter the draft pool in what has become a spring ritual for the program. Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced on Monday that he will go through the evaluation process but left open the possibility of returning to school.

Projected as a first-round prospect, Washington said in a release his decision followed discussions with his parents, family and Kentucky coach John Calipari.

