Gonzaga's last hurdles: a quick turnaround -- and Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS — Now comes the hard part for Gonzaga.

Less than 16 hours after walking off the floor with one of the most scintillating wins in the game's history, the barely-still-undefeated Bulldogs returned to the practice court Sunday to get ready for the national championship game.

Their opponent, Baylor, is rested, ready and waiting for a challenge.

The meeting Monday is one most hoops fans have waited for all year — two years, really — a matchup between two teams who have been on a collision course since the bracket came out.

No need for extra motivation here. But how do the Zags move on after THAT?

"It's a lot in 30 hours, but it is what it is," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "My guys have been great at game preparations all season, so consistent with effort and the attention to detail on game night. So, we're definitely banking on that."

To recap, Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from a step inside the midcourt line at the buzzer to lift the Zags to a 93-90 overtime victory over UCLA. The game ended after 11 p.m. Saturday.

By the time that happened, Baylor (27-2) was back at the hotel.