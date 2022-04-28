Gonzaga takes another hit

Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft.

“To Zag Nation and the Spokane Community, I love you guys! I appreciate the love and support you all had for us as a team and for welcoming me with open arms, I am forever grateful!” Bolton wrote on social media. “With that being said, playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I first picked up the ball.”

It was unclear whether Bolton has signed with an NCAA-certified agent, which would leave the door open for a return to Gonzaga next season. Bolton, who played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before moving to Spokane, is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21.

Four other Gonzaga players have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme, wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.

The 6-foot-3 Bolton of Petersburg, Virginia, was an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention after starting all 32 games and averaging 11.2 points per game this season. Bolton led the Bulldogs with 64 3-pointers, shooting 46% from 3-point range.

Football

Daniel Jones has one more season at most — and only one — to prove he’s the New York Giants’ quarterback of the future.

As expected, GM Joe Schoen decided on Thursday that he will not pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract as a former first-round pick, a source confirmed.

Leaking that decision only hours before Thursday night’s NFL draft first round served as a reminder that the Giants are far from set at the sport’s most important position.

Picking up Jones’ option would have guaranteed him a $22.384 million salary for the 2023 season, per sources.

It wouldn’t have made sense for the Giants to lock themselves into that number given that the new regime is in wait-and-see mode on Jones’ ability.

If Jones falters this fall, the Giants will be in the market for a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

If Jones plays well and proves his worth, the Giants still have the franchise tag (projected at $31.497 million by overthecap.com) and transition tag ($28.337 million) available to keep him under contract in 2023.

So this is essentially a $5.9 million-to $9.1 million gamble.

Golf

Tiger Woods flew to Oklahoma on Thursday for a practice round at Southern Hills, the first step in deciding whether he can play in the PGA Championship.

The 18-hole practice round while walking came three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship being held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

A person with knowledge of his plans, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because only Woods can authorize such information, confirmed the practice round.

Woods made a remarkable return to golf at the Masters following his Feb. 23, 2021, car crash outside Los Angeles that shattered bones in his right leg and ankle. In his first time competing and walking a course, he made the cut for the 22nd straight time, though he tired on the weekend and his limp was more noticeable in rounds when he shot 78-78. He finished in 47th place out of the 52 players who made the cut.

Golf Channel reported that Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby caddied for Woods on Thursday. Tulsa TV station KOTV showed an overhead shot of Woods putting. He was wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0