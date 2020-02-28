Gonzaga living large in WCC penthouse

Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday night at Spokane, Wash., to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.

Joey Calcaterra scored 19 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 75, NEBRASKA 54: Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a victory over Nebraska at Lincoln, Neb.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes led 26-12 after making nine of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.