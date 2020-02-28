Gonzaga living large in WCC penthouse

Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday night at Spokane, Wash., to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.
Joey Calcaterra scored 19 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.
Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.
No. 23 OHIO STATE 75, NEBRASKA 54: Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a victory over Nebraska at Lincoln, Neb.
Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.
The Buckeyes led 26-12 after making nine of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Duane Washington Jr. hit three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young — who sat out with a sprained ankle.
C.J. Walker had 15 points and five rebounds.
Women
No. 5 LOUISVILLE 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 48: Kylee Shook matched a season high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as No. 5 Louisville beat Boston College and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
The Cardinals (26-3, 15-2) claimed the program’s first outright regular-season title since winning Conference USA in 2001. And they did that while short-handed, as starters Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun missed their second straight games due to ankle injuries.
Louisville made seven of their first nine shots and jumped out to an 18-6 lead. Boston College closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run, cutting its deficit to 20-17. The Cardinals then used an 18-3 run in the second quarter to put the game away.
The Eagles (17-11, 10-7), who had their five-game winning streak get snapped, were led by Tyler Soule’s 11 points.
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 100, FLORIDA 67: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and South Carolina routed Florida at Gainesville, Fla., for its 22nd consecutive victory.
The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row.
This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots (69.2%) to open up a double-digit lead and then used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter.
Zada Williams led the Gators (15-13, 6-9) with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Lavender Briggs added 15.