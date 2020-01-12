Gonzaga chasing down history

Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert had 15 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 87-62 on Saturday at Los Angeles.
It was the Bulldogs' 31st straight regular-season win in West Coast Conference play, tying them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32.
Gonzaga (18-1, 4-0) put five players in double figures. Ryan Woolridge scored 13, and Admon Gilder added 12.
Eli Scott paced Loyola Marymount (7-10, 1-2) with 20 points.
NO. 2 DUKE 90, WAKE FOREST 59: Tre Jones scored 23 points to lead Duke to the runaway victory at Durham, N.C.
Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 53% from the field.
Duke scored on eight of its first nine possessions to take control early. The Blue Devils led 49-23 at halftime.
Torry Johnson and Olivier Sarr each scored 13 points for Wake Forest (8-7, 1-4). Sharone Wright Jr. added a season-high 11 points.
NO. 4 BAYLOR 67, NO. 3 KANSAS 55: Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and Baylor got its first win at Allen Fieldhouse at Lawrence, Kan.
Freddie Gillespie added 13 points for the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), who snapped a whole slew of ignominious streaks with their victory in Lawrence. They beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts.
Isaiah Moss scored 15 points for the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1), who lost leading scorer Devon Dotson to an injury for a long stretch midway through the game and could never solve the Bears' league-best defense.
Kansas was 4 of 15 beyond the arc and committed 14 turnovers that Baylor turned into 21 points.
NO. 5 AUBURN 82, GEORGIA 60: Samir Doughty had 17 points, and Auburn shot 53% percent from the field in the win at Auburn, Ala.
The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2), a stretch that extended into the second half.
Anfernee McLemore and freshman Allen Flanigan each scored 12 points for the Tigers.
Georgia star Anthony Edwards struggled much of the game but still finished with 18 points, nearly his season average. The freshman was 6-of-15 shooting.
NO. 7 SAN DIEGO STATE 83, BOISE STATE 65: KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and San Diego State played its best home game all season, opening with a 23-9 outburst and beating Boise State at San Diego.
Yanni Wetzell added 20 points, Malachi Flynn 19 and Matt Mitchell 10 for the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West), who remained one of two unbeaten teams (Auburn).
San Diego State continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing a school-record 34-3.
RJ Williams scored 16 points for Boise State (11-7, 3-3).
NO. 9 OREGON 78, ARIZONA STATE 69: Payton Pritchard scored 29 points and Oregon held off Arizona State at Eugene, Ore.
Much of the game was a personal duel between Pritchard and Arizona State's Remy Martin, who also had 29 points.
Chris Duarte added 20 points for the Ducks (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12). They have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Sun Devils.
Arizona State (10-6, 1-2) remained one of only two Pac-12 teams, along with Washington State, that has never won at Matthew Knight Arena, which opened in 2011.
INDIANA 66, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 54: At Bloomington, Ind., Devonte Green scored 19 points, Rob Phinisee had 13 in his first start of the season, and Indiana handed Ohio State its fourth straight loss.
The Hoosiers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) earned their second straight win despite going 20 for 36 at the line. Phinisee had four of the team’s 11 steals.
Andre Wesson scored 15 points for Ohio State (11-5, 1-4), and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes shot just 32.7% (17 for 52) from the field.
ILLINOIS 54, RUTGERS 51: Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers at Champaign, Ill.
The victory propels Illinois into second place in the Big Ten Conference and ties its season win total from a year ago, when the Illini went 12-21 and 7-13 in the conference.
Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game.
NORTHWESTERN 62, NEBRASKA 57: Miller Kopp scored 15 points, and Northwestern snapped a five-game losing streak, hanging on to beat Nebraska at Evanston, Ill.
Northwestern (6-9, 1-4 Big 10) led by as much as 18 in the first half and came out on top after things got close in the final minutes.
Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) simply came out flat after a win over Iowa that might have been its best performance. And coach Fred Hoiberg took the loss in his first game in the Chicago area since the NBA's Bulls fired him early last season.
Women
UCONN 91, HOUSTON 51: Megan Walker scored 22 points, Christyn Williams had 21 and top-ranked UConn responded to its first loss of the season with a rout of Houston at Hartford, Conn.
Crystal Dangerfield added 17 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 13 for UConn (13-1, 4-0 American Athletic). The Huskies lost to Baylor on Thursday night. They have gone 975 games over 27 years without losing twice in a row.
Dorian Branch scored 13 points for Houston (8-9, 1-2), which has lost three of its last four games.
The Huskies have never lost in the AAC and won their 106th straight regular-season conference game and 124th when tournament games are included.