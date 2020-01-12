Gonzaga chasing down history

Andre Wesson scored 15 points for Ohio State (11-5, 1-4), and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes shot just 32.7% (17 for 52) from the field.

ILLINOIS 54, RUTGERS 51: Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers at Champaign, Ill.

The victory propels Illinois into second place in the Big Ten Conference and ties its season win total from a year ago, when the Illini went 12-21 and 7-13 in the conference.

Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game.

NORTHWESTERN 62, NEBRASKA 57: Miller Kopp scored 15 points, and Northwestern snapped a five-game losing streak, hanging on to beat Nebraska at Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern (6-9, 1-4 Big 10) led by as much as 18 in the first half and came out on top after things got close in the final minutes.