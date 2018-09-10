TOUR SCHEDULE
Oct. 5-8 — Safeway Open (Brendan Steele)
Oct. 12-15 — CIMB Classic (Pat Perez)
Oct. 19-22 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges (Justin Thomas)
Oct. 26-29 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Justin Rose)
Oct. 26-29 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Ryan Armour)
Nov. 2-5 — Shriners Hospital for Children Open (Patrick Cantlay)
Nov. 9-12 — OHL Classic at Mayakoba (Patton Kizzire)
Nov. 16-19 — RSM Classic (Austin Cook)
Jan. 4-7 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Dustin Johnson)
Jan. 11-14 — Sony Open (Patton Kizzire)
Jan. 18-21 — CareerBuilder Challenge (Jon Rahm)
Jan. 25-29 — Farmers Insurance Open (Jason Day)
Feb. 1-4 — Waste Management Phoenix Open (Gary Woodland)
Feb. 8-11 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Ted Potter, Jr.)
Feb. 15-18 — Genesis Open (Bubba Watson)
Feb. 22-25 — Honda Classic (Justin Thomas)
March 1-4 — WGC-Mexico Championship (Phil Mickelson)
March 8-11 — Valspar Championship (Paul Casey)
March 15-18 — Arnold Palmer Invitational (Rory McIlroy)
March 21-25 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Bubba Watson)
March 22-25 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (Brice Garnett)
March 29-April 1 — Houston Open (Ian Poulter)
April 5-8 — The Masters (Patrick Reed)
April 12-15 — RBC Heritage (Satoshi Kodaira)
April 19-22 — Valero Texas Open (Andrew Landry)
April 26-29 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy)
May 3-6 — Wells Fargo Championship (Jason Day)
May 10-13 — The Players Championship (Webb Simpson)
May 17-20 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Aaron Wise)
May 24-27 — Fort Worth Invitational (Justin Rose)
May 31-June 3 — Memorial Tournament (Bryson DeChambeau)
June 7-10 — FedEx St. Jude Classic (Dustin Johnson)
June 14-17 — U.S. Open (Brooks Koepka)
June 21-24 — Travelers Championship (Bubba Watson)
June 28-July 1 — The National (Francesco Molinari)
July 5-8 — The Greenbrier Classic (Kevin Na)
July 12-15 — John Deere Classic (Michael Kim)
July 19-22 — The Open Championship (Francesco Molinari)
July 19-23 — Barbasol Championship (Troy Merritt)
July 26-29 — RBC Canadian Open (Dustin Johnson)
Aug. 2-5 — WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (Justin Thomas)
Aug. 2-5 — Barracuda Championship (Andrew Putnam)
Aug. 9-12 — PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)
Aug. 16-19 — Wyndham Championship (Brandt Snedeker)
Aug. 23-26 — The Northern Trust (Bryson DeChambeau)
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 — Dell Technologies Championship (Bryson DeChambeau)
Sept. 6-9 — BMW Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.
Sept. 20-23 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta
Sept. 28-30 — Ryder Cup, Le Golf National (Albatross Course), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
