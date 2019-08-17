Tiger Woods played perhaps his best round of golf since winning the Masters, shooting a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.
But he’s still a long way from qualifying for next week’s Tour Championship, meaning he’ll need another low round on Sunday, and probably some help.
For the first time since the third round of last year’s BMW Championship at Aronimink, Woods played 18 holes without a bogey, twice saving pars with tricky putts and adding five birdies.
The 67 in the third round of the BMW Championship was his best since a final-round 67 at the Memorial Tournament in June.
“I felt good,’’ he said. “Basically the only difference between today and the last couple of days [was that] I was able to clean up the card. I didn’t have any stupid mistakes where I made bogey from bad spots or from easy spots. I converted a nice up and down on 5. I did the little things that was able to keep the momentum going and made a couple of putts here and there.’’
The chances of getting to Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship were enhanced only slightly, however, as the scoring at Medinah has been so low that few players are backing up.
Woods marveled at the fact that the course was yielding so many under-par scores. He won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships played here. “Who would have guessed that going into the week,’’ Woods said of the fact that just one player was over par through 36 holes.
It means another low round is needed Sunday, perhaps better than the 67 he shot in the third round. A few players backing up would help, too. Woods began the week 38th in FedEx Cup points and was projected 43rd when he finished his round. The PGA Tour projected he would need a solo 11th-place finish or better in order to move into the top 30, but he might need to be higher than that.
“It has been in the back of my mind to get there,’’ Woods said. “I want to get to the Tour Championship where I got a chance to win our [FedEx] Cup and, on top of that, that’s where the entire summer of work, the body of work [in 2018], finally culminated in a win.’’
Woods captured his 80th PGA Tour title when he won at East Lake last year, shooting a final-round 71 to win by two strokes over Billy Horschel.
But Woods won’t get a chance to defend that title without moving into the top 30.
In a big-picture sense, however, Woods has to be pleased. All the doom and gloom injury talk seems to have been put in the background with three relatively drama-less rounds. He hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens, saving par every time he missed. Woods took just 27 putts for the day.
“The things I’m working on in my game definitely make me feel a little bit better,’’ he said. “But it’s just one of those things where some days I feel better than others, but it’s also what I do with the golf club, too. Able to swing the club properly and the body feels better.’’
The score was just Woods’ third round in the 60s since he won the Masters and one off the lowest he shot this year, a 66 during the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.
CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes on Friday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Doug Barron at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, NY.
Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey at En Joie Golf Club. The 55-year-old Spaniard won the Chubb Classic in February in Florida for his seventh senior title.
The 50-year-old Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He’s coming off a fifth-place tie in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
Marco Dawson and Scott Parel were a stroke back at 66. Kevin Sutherland was another stroke back with David McKenzie and Billy Andrade. Kevin Sutherland shot a 59 in the tournament five years ago.
Senior British Open winner Bernhard Langer shot a 68, playing alongside Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron and Senior Players Championship winner Retief Goosen. Langer won at En Joie in 2014.
McCarron, the winner two years ago, had a 69. Goosen shot 72.
Davis Love III and Jay Haas shot 68, while playing partner Fred Couples had a 70. Couples is back at En Joie for the first time in 24 years. He won the B.C. Open in 1991 when it was a PGA Tour event.
John Daly had a 71. Defending champion Bart Bryant opened with a 72. He also won the 2013 event.
EUROPEAN TOUR: At Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Thomas Pieters birdied the final hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters on Saturday.
Two shots off the lead after the second round, the Belgian golfer had a strong start on the front nine. He recovered from a bogey on the third hole with four straight birdies and added an eagle on the par-5 9th to top the leaderboard.
But the 2015 Czech Masters champion opened the back nine with another bogey and had to wait until the birdie on the 18th to regain the lead and close at 6-under-par 66 for a 16-under 200 total at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
“The key to that front nine was the driving,” Pieters said. “I hit it really far and straight so that was presenting a lot of birdie opportunities and a lot of short clubs into the holes.
“To convert the putt on nine after a wonderful six iron in was great, and it’s the closest I’ve come to a two on a par five.”
Adria Arnaus of Spain surged on the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 7-under 65 with seven birdies that gave second place to himself at 15 under.
Overnight leader Edoardo Molinari of Italy dropped his first shot at the Czech Masters on the 14th to finish at 2-under 70 and share third with Swedes Rikard Karlberg (66) and Robert Karlsson (67), Chile’s Hugo Leon (67). They were two strokes behind Pieters.
Defending champion Andrea Pavan of Italy carded a 71 to be tied for 17th at 9 under. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was on 2 under overall after a 73.
Note
The PGA Tour’s West Virginia stop in September is offering free admission and prize giveaways to fans throughout the tournament.
The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., said that 30,000 tickets are being given away to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The cost of the tickets is being paid for by mining company Bluestone Resources, which is owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Justice also owns the resort.
Fans can register online for complimentary tickets to the tournament, which is being held Sept. 12-15 on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.