Not even one bad hole could keep Tiger Woods from a share of the 36-hole lead for the first time in more than three years.
Woods hit his stride Friday on the back nine at East Lake in Atlanta with three birdies and an 8-foot par save over four straight holes, giving him a two-shot lead as he started to build some separation against a 30-man field at the Tour Championship.
One tee shot brought him back.
He went from the deep rough left of the 16th fairway to a plugged lie in a bunker that left him no choice but play away from the green, and he missed a 12-foot putt to take double bogey. A two-putt birdie on the final hole gave him a 2-under 68 and a tie with Justin Rose.
Woods considers it a victory to have made it to the Tour Championship coming off a fourth back surgery. He's not ready to think about the prospect of ending his remarkable comeback season with his 80th PGA Tour victory.
"We have a long way to go," Woods said. "This is not an easy golf course."
Rose, in his debut at No. 1 in the world, played in the group ahead of Woods and could hear all about it with an enormous gallery right behind him. He birdied three of his last six holes to offset a bogey for a 67. They were at 7-under 133.
Rory McIlroy made enough birdies to offset his mistakes in a round of 68. He was two shots behind.
Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler also had at least a share of the lead at some point, only to lose ground. It was a slow bleed for Fowler, who went birdie-free over his last 12 holes and shot 39 on the back nine for a 72. It was a sudden drop for Rahm, who took bogey from the rough on the 14th hole and then put his tee shot into the water on the par-3 15th for a double bogey and a 68.
Rahm was three behind at 136, along with Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay, each with a tournament-best 65, and Justin Thomas, the defending FedEx Cup champion who hit tee shots all over East Lake and somehow managed a 69.
Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson, the other top-5 seeds who only have to win to claim the FedEx Cup, have ground to make up on the weekend. Finau made three bogeys on the back nine for a 71, ending his streak of 16 consecutive rounds in the 60s. He was five shots behind. Johnson rallied for a 70 and was six behind.
CHAMPIONS: Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead at the Sanford International.
The 51-year-old Stricker was 8 under through 17 holes at Minnehaha Country Club but closed with a bogey to fall into a tie with Jerry Smith, Brandt Jobe and David McKenzie.
Stricker has two wins and has not finished worse than fifth in six starts this season on the over-50 tour as he continues to play a part-time schedule on the PGA Tour. Next week, he will be one of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk's assistants at the matches outside Paris.
Scott McCarron, Lee Janzen and Paul Goydos were one shot back. McCarron came in second in the Charles Schwab Cup money standings behind Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is not playing this week.
EUROPE: After 46 years, the European Tour finally has its first round of 59.
English golfer Oliver Fisher was sprayed with champagne beside the 18th green after two-putting for par from 40 feet to complete a 12-under round containing an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course at the Portugal Masters on Friday.
It was the first sub-60 round on the European Tour. There have officially been 10 on the U.S. PGA Tour, with one of them a 58 by Jim Furyk in 2016 at the Travelers Championship.
