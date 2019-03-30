Tiger Woods finally met his match Saturday, and it wasn't Rory McIlroy.
Lucas Bjerregaard delivered the clutch shots so often seen from Woods to tie the match on the 16th hole and beat him on the 18th hole in a shocking conclusion when Woods missed a 4-foot putt.
The victory sent the 27-year-old Dane into the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.
"It's a shame it had to end the way it did," Bjerregaard said. "Our match didn't deserve that. But I'm happy to be on the winning side."
Equally surprising was how Woods won earlier Saturday against McIlroy, a big match between the two biggest stars left at Austin Country Club. McIlroy was on the verge of squaring the match on the 16th hole when he had a short iron for his second shot into the par-5 16th. He made 7 and Woods closed him out on the next hole.
McIlroy was so angry he walked briskly away into a cart, and wouldn't make eye contact on his way to the car.
Woods knows the feeling.
They were in the same spot below the hill on the 18th, just under 50 yards from the hole. Woods went first and his lob wedge came out soft and into a bunker. He blasted out nicely to 4 feet, but then his putt to send the match to extra holes spun off the left lip.
"This is going to sting for a few days," Woods said in his last event before the Masters.
Bjerregaard, who won his first European Tour title last fall at St. Andrews in the Dunhill Links, next faces Matt Kuchar on Sunday morning in the semifinals.
Kuchar had to cope with a contentious moment in his 2-up victory over Sergio Garcia, two players in the news this year for all the wrong reasons.
Garcia had an 8-foot par putt on No. 7 to win the hole to square the match. He left it just short, and then casually stabbed at it from the other side as it rimmed around the cup. Such putts typically are conceded. Kuchar said that was his intention. But under the rules, a putt can't be conceded after a player hits it.
Kuchar says he didn't want to win the hole that way. That's when Garcia suggested if he felt that way, he could concede the next hole.
"I thought about it and said, 'I don't like that idea, either,'" he said.
Garcia needed to birdie the 18th hole to send the match into extra holes, missed the green and wound up conceding.
"At the end of the day, I'm the one that made the mistake," Garcia said.
Overlooked it all this drama was British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who has steamrolled his way into the semifinals. Molinari, at No. 7 the only player from the top 20 remaining, has played only 73 holes in five matches. He is the only player to have not lost a match, and the only one left who has not played the 18th hole.
Kevin Kisner became only the third player to lose a match in group play and advance to the semifinals. He lost to Ian Poulter on Wednesday and has been rock-solid ever since, winning three straight holes late to flip his match in a 2-and-1 victory over Louis Oosthuizen.
Woods holed a 7-foot birdie putt to stay 1 up, and then it all changed on the 16th.
McIlroy pounded a 395-yard drive with the wind at his back. Woods drove into a half-buried lie in the bunker, could only advance it 60 yards and had 204 yards for his third shot before McIlroy hit a short iron for his second.
Woods never had to putt.
McIlroy hit a shot so bad that it was short and right. Worse yet, it hopped out of its pitch mark on the edge of a bunker, but not back enough to fall into the sand. Facing a difficult shot to the pin over another bunker, he went long and the ball rolled through the gallery against wooden posts. His only option was to go back to the original spot and play his fifth shot.
Woods, who looked certain to lose the hole and go all square, suddenly was 2 up with two to play. He closed out McIlroy with a 12-foot par putt.
"It was a difficult day for both of us," Woods said.
PGA: Graeme McDowell one-putted the first 15 greens and shot his second straight 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Winless since 2016, the 39-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 15-under 201 total. He opened with a 73.
Chris Stoud was second, also shooting 64. He eagled the par-5 fourth in a bogey-free round.
Second-round leader Sungjae Im, likely needing a victory Sunday to get into the top 50 in the world and earn a Masters spot, had a 69 to drop into a tie for third with Aaron Baddeley (68) at 13 under. The winner doesn't get an automatic Masters spot because the event is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.
Mackenzie Hughes (66), Sepp Straka (67), Kelly Kraft (68) and Paul Dunne (70) were 11 under.
CHAMPIONS: Kevin Sutherland made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 3-under 69 and a three-stroke lead in the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Biloxi, Miss.
Tied for the first-round lead with Marco Dawson after a 65, Sutherland had a 10-under 134 total at Fallen Oak. Dawson was second after a 72.
Fred Couples and Billy Andrade were 5 under. Mike Goodes (68), Duffy Waldorf (69). Tom Byrum (72) and Scott Parel (72) were 4 under. Vijay Singh (72) and Colin Montgomerie (71) topped the group at 3 under.
Defending champion and Edgerton native Steve Stricker was 1 under after a 70. Bernhard Langer also was 1 under, shooting 72.
LPGA: Inbee Park curled in an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for her second straight 5-under 67 and the third-round lead in the Kia Classic, the final event before the major ANA Inspiration.
Winless in 12 months, the seven-time major champion from South Korea had a one-stroke advantage over Nasa Hataoka after a low-scoring day in perfect conditions at Aviara Golf Club at Carlsbad, Calif.
Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64. Thidapa Suwannapura was two strokes back after a 70. Mi Jung Hur had a course-record 62 to join top-ranked Sung Hyun Park at 11 under.
